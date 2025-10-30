Oct 30, 2025 | By: Collin Burns

Bertha-Hewitt Football Falls to Cromwell-Wright in Section Championship

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

nevisvb

10-30-2025

Sports

Nevis Girls’ Volleyball Pushes Past Swanville to Take Section 5A Title

mahnomen waubun thunderbirds football generic

10-30-2025

Sports

Mahnomen/Waubun Football Beats Red Lake County to Take the Section 8A Championship

grandrapidsvb

10-30-2025

News

Grand Rapids Girls’ Volleyball Adds Another Section Championship

Bsu Beavers Hockey Generic 2 New Logo Sqk

10-29-2025

Sports

BSU Men’s Hockey Riding Momentum of 5-Point Weekend into Bowling Green Series