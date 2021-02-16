Berg and Bemidji Gymnastics Breaking Records and Taking Program To New Heights

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

To say that the Bemidji gymnastics team has been dominant recently would be an understatement. Nine of their 10 program records (which span nearly 30 years) have been broken in the past two seasons. Most recently, BHS junior Lauren Berg broke her own vault record on February 4 with a score of 9.75. Then two days later, Berg broke the school vault record again with a score of 9.8. In total, Berg has now broken her vault record four times and hopes to keep breaking her record in the future.