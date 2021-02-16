Lakeland PBS

Berg and Bemidji Gymnastics Breaking Records and Taking Program To New Heights

Chaz MootzFeb. 15 2021

To say that the Bemidji gymnastics team has been dominant recently would be an understatement. Nine of their 10 program records (which span nearly 30 years) have been broken in the past two seasons. Most recently, BHS junior Lauren Berg broke her own vault record on February 4 with a score of 9.75. Then two days later, Berg broke the school vault record again with a score of 9.8. In total, Berg has now broken her vault record four times and hopes to keep breaking her record in the future.

By — Chaz Mootz

