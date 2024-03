Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Saturday, March 16th at 9:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Celebrate world music and dance at its best with this fiery mix of Cuban salsa, Spanish flamenco, Brazilian samba, African drumming and more. Benise brings fierce intensity to new interpretations of your favorite music.