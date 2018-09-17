Lakeland PBS
Benghazi Terror Attack Memorial Unveiled in Little Falls

Anthony Scott
Sep. 17 2018
Almost six years ago to the day American Citizens were under fire in what came to be known as the Benghazi Terror Attack. Yesterday in Little Falls, the American Legion Post 255 Honored the fallen heroes from that day in 2012.

“No one is truly gone until they are forgotten,” Bill Thomas, Founder of the 9/11 Honor and Serve Foundation, said.

Thanks to a memorial from the American Legion Riders of Post 255, Retired Navy Seals Tyrone Woods and Glen Doherty along with U.S. Diplomat Sean Smith and U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens will never be forgotten. The four men were killed during the Benghazi Terror Attacks and on Sunday, a memorial was unveiled celebrating and remembering their service.

“There was only one memorial in the entire country dedicated to the four heroes that died in Benghazi,” Jim Parent, American Legion Post 255 Rider, said. “We felt like something had to be done to recognize them so they don’t get forgotten along the way.”

On September 11th and 12th, 2012 an Islamic militant group attacked the American diplomatic compound and a CIA annex in Benghazi. The attack killed Stevens, Smith, Woods, and Doherty, however thanks to their sacrifice, many others were able to evacuate and survive the attack.

“The nation that forgets its fallen will itself be forgotten,” Paul Edwards, Brainerd Chapter Director, said. “That’s what it’s all about, we need to remember those that have sacrificed for us. It says right on the bench, “greater love hath no man”.”

The American Legion Riders of Post 255 felt as though it was their duty to have a memorial for the heroes of the Benghazi Terror Attack.

“That’s what the legion does,” Edwards said. “We support veterans, we support veterans family’s, their children, whether it’s by riding for a fundraiser, standing here for this, holding a flag for a fallen comrade, we continue to serve.”

The result of the Legion’s work is a granite bench memorial that is one of a kind.

“There is not another tribute to these four on public property anywhere in the United States, except for the one you see here today,” Thomas said.

The ceremony for the unveiling was greeted with immense support from American Legion Riders and many other members of the community.

“The flag line was just awesome, I don’t even know how many there were, but I assume there were forty or fifty flags out there,” Parent said. “It’s just awesome to be a part of that.”

The granite bench memorializes the four men who lost their life during the Benghazi Terror Attacks in 2012, and it will continue to serve as a thank you to their service and sacrifice.

The memorial can be viewed at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

