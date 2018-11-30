Bena Man Suspected Of Murdering His Mother Charged In Separate Incident

A 34-year old Bena man who is a homicide suspect in his mother’s death has been charged in connection with a different incident.

Thomas Wayne Matthews appeared in Cass County District Court today on three counts of Second Degree Assault-Danger Weapon and on one count of Fifth Degree Assault-Attempt to Inflict Harm.

The judge set bail at $1 million dollars without conditions and 500-thousand dollars with conditions.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, Matthews is accused of stabbing two men and strangling a woman while trying to carjack to vehicles outside of Big Winnie Bar on November 27.

In the first attempting carjacking, Matthews is alleged to have gotten in the passenger seat of a vehicle while attempting to gain control of the vehicle. The driver of the car was able to put Matthews in a choke hold and others were able to pull him from the vehicle.

Matthews is also accused of smashing in the driver’s side window of a different vehicle and attempting to strangle the woman driving the car. In an attempt to get away, the woman backed up the car and ended up driving over Matthews who was then subdued until Cass County Deputies arrived.

The second-degree assault charges carry a maximum penalty of seven years in prison and a $14,000 fine. The fifth-degree assault charge carries a maximum sentence if 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Matthews next court hearing is scheduled for Monday, December 3 at 1:30 p.m.

Matthews’ mother, Joy Marie Matthews, 54, was found dead on November 28 and her death has been ruled a homicide due to multiple stab wounds. Matthews is a suspect in that homicide but the investigation is continuing and no charges have been filed in connection with the homicide at this time.