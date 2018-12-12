Bena Man Charged With Murder Of His Mother

A 34-year-old Bena man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his mother.

Thomas Wayne Matthews is accused of stabbing his mother, 54-year-old Joy Marie Matthews, multiple times and killing her. She was found dead in her home on November 28th. Forum News Services reports that Thomas Matthews is now charged with second-degree murder.

Previously, he was charged with three counts of second-degree assault and one count of fifth-degree assault for a carjacking incident outside of a Bena bar. Matthews was arrested in that incident and was in jail when his mother was found dead.