Ben Hoffman Named as New BSU & NTC VP for Enrollment Management

Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College have named Ben Hoffman has their new vice president for enrollment management.

Hoffman, who has held the position on an interim basis since May 2024, will now serve in that role and have the “interim” tag removed from his title.

A press release from BSU says that in his interim role, he guided the efforts of an enrollment management team that increased new-student enrollment at BSU by nearly 180 students for the fall of 2024, to its highest total in more than a decade. At NTC, overall enrollment grew by 8.5% in the fall of 2024 and has its highest head-count enrollment since 2018.

Hoffman has been with BSU and NTC since January 2023 in a variety of roles. Before joining BSU, he spent four years as registrar and director of academic advising at Northland Community and Technical College in Thief River Falls and East Grand Forks, along with over 21 years in a number of roles at the University of North Dakota and the UND School of Law in Grand Forks.