Bemidji’s Wade and Dickerson Commit to Playing at the Next Level

On Wednesday, Emily Wade and Liberty Dickerson both signed their letter of intent to play their respective sport at the next level collegiately. Wade will continue her volleyball career at Bemidji State University, and Dickerson will play soccer at the Minnesota State University Moorhead.
By — Chaz Mootz
