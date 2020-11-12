Lakeland PBS

Bemidji’s Wade and Dickerson Commit to Playing at the Next Level

Chaz MootzNov. 11 2020

On Wednesday, Emily Wade and Liberty Dickerson both signed their letter of intent to play their respective sport at the next level collegiately. Wade will continue her volleyball career at Bemidji State University, and Dickerson will play soccer at the Minnesota State University Moorhead.

Chaz Mootz

By — Chaz Mootz

Related Posts

Bemidji Volleyball Takes Loss Against Sartell-St. Stephen

Bemidji Football Gears Up for Section Showdown at Moorhead

Bemidji VFW Post 1260 Honors Veterans at BSU

New Hagg-Sauer Hall at BSU Almost Complete

Recently Added

Lakeland Currents - Regional Housing Security During Covid

Posted on Nov. 6 2020

Common Ground: A Farmer's Century Journey

Posted on Nov. 4 2020

Lakeland Currents - President Faith Hensrud of Bemidji State University

Posted on Oct. 30 2020

Common Ground: Jon Andersen Log Homes Co.

Posted on Oct. 28 2020

Lakeland Currents - "Get Out the Vote" A Conversation with the League of Women Voters

Posted on Oct. 23 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.