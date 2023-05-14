Lakeland PBS

Bemidji’s Village of Hope Reopens After December Flood

Justin OthoudtMay. 13 2023

On December 9th, 2022, Bemidji’s Village of Hope experienced a crisis when the shelter sustained severe water damage.

“We flooded out all three floors of our facility,” explained Village of Hope Executive Director Michelle Raiter, “and we had to house the families that we had here in hotels until we could find them another place to stay or find them housing.”

Now, five months later, the shelter has reopened and is eagerly serving the public once again.

“It feels great! We are so happy to be able to be present in our community again and offers assistance to those who need it most,” said Raiter.

Since its re-opening in early May of 2023, Village of Hope has already been hard at work continuing their mission statement of assisting families in need, in whatever form those families take.

“As long as they have kids, and are a family unit then we can help them,” explained Raiter. “We have four families here right now, and two intakes for the last two rooms are scheduled for today.”

Village of Hope attributed their reopening to those in the Bemidji community that helped them in their time of need.

“People just donated like crazy, it was just amazing, we brought in about $40,000 in the month of December alone,” said Raiter. “The community really showed up for us when we had our flood and this is a way to give back to the community.”

While the reopening of the shelter proves to be a step forward, they’re still in need of donations to meet the demands of families in need.

“We’re still needing donations for a new freezer and so monetary donations like that would be really helpful,” said Raiter.

For more information about Village of Hope, you can visit their website here.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Justin Othoudt

Related Posts

3rd Person Sentenced for May 2020 Murder of Bemidji Man

Bemidji Man Charged After High-Speed Chase, Alleged Assault on Officers

First City of Lights Foundation Reveals Upcoming Additions to Holiday Light Show

2023 MN Fishing Opener About to Kick Off

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.