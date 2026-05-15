Bemidji’s Travis Peterson Taking Over as Girls’ Basketball Head Coach

A familiar face is making his way back onto the hardwood at Bemidji High School, but this time on the girls’ side of things.

Former boys’ basketball head coach Travis Peterson is taking over the helm of the girls’ team after former head coach Darin Schultz announced his resignation earlier this year, citing personal reasons for his leave.

Peterson has spent the last few years as the girls’ assistant coach, filling in for Schultz multiple times. He served as the boys’ head coach from 2015 to 2020, which attained a 91-43 record under his leadership. Peterson was also a Lumberjack himself and graduated in 1988.

The boys’ team saw a record number of wins in both 2018 and 2019, with 23 dubs per season. Under his assistant coaching eye, the girls have gone 44-37 over the past three years.