Bemidji’s Team Berg Snags Big Wins at U21 Jr. Women’s Curling National Championships

The 2025 U21 Junior Women’s Curling National Championships in Bowling Green, Ohio got underway Tuesday, and Team Berg, a mix of four middle and high school curlers from Bemidji, have a 3-2 record after three days of play.

They started the tournament with tough first match on day one. The squad came from behind to tie the match at 6-6 heading into the 10th and final end before falling 7-6.

Then on day two, the girls got a split, winning the early match 7-4 before dropping their second of the day 8-7, surrendering two points in the 10th end for another close loss.

Thursday marked their third day of action, and they pulled back to .500 with a 10-6 win in the morning. Then, they finally got to bring the heartbreak in the 10th end, scoring two points to come from behind and win 7-6.

Team Berg sits 4th in the standings at the conclusion of day number three. They have two more matches Friday, April 4th. The top four teams will make it to the knock-out stage on Sunday.