Bemidji’s Team Berg Has Runner-Up Finishes In Back-To-Back USA Curling National Championship Events

It was a busy 11 days for Bemidji’s Team Berg, who curled in 18 matches across two USA Curling national championship tournaments, en-route to back-to-back runners-up finishes and their third runners-up finish overall this season. The team is comprised entirely of Carol Chance (lead), Solveig Berg (2nd), Ella Willford (3rd), and Nia Berg (skip), all curlers from Bemidji. It’s a rarity in curling to have everyone from the same town.

They first competed in Chaska, MN for the Club National Championships from March 25th-29th, falling in the title match 8-2 to team Roth, skipped by Nina Roth, a two-time Olympic curler.

Team Berg then immediately headed to Bismarck, ND for the Junior U21 National Championships where they would also finish second after a tight 5-3 loss in the title match. They would however take home the Curtis Cup Sportsmanship Award.

This season they also finished 2nd at the U18 National Championships, but won both the Minnesota State Women’s Club Championship and Minnesota State High School Championships that were hosted by the Bemidji Curling Club.