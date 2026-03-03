Bemidji’s Team Berg Captures MN High School Curling State Championship

On Sunday, Mar. 1, Bemidji’s Team Berg won the Minnesota High School Curling State Championship on home ice at the Bemidji Curling Club.

The team, comprised of Carol Chance (lead), Solveig Berg (2nd), Ella Willford (3rd), and Nia Berg (skip), outlasted 16 other teams vying for the title. They beat another Bemidji squad in the finals, Team Barnes, edging them by a score of 8-7.

Team Berg also won the Women’s Club Championship in Mapleton in February and took home silver medals from the U18 Nationals in Colorado back in January. They still have two more national events upcoming, including the U21 Nationals in Bismarck, ND from Mar. 30 through Apr. 4.