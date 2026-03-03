Mar 3, 2026 | By: Charlie Yaeger

Bemidji’s Team Berg Captures MN High School Curling State Championship

On Sunday, Mar. 1, Bemidji’s Team Berg won the Minnesota High School Curling State Championship on home ice at the Bemidji Curling Club.

The team, comprised of Carol Chance (lead), Solveig Berg (2nd), Ella Willford (3rd), and Nia Berg (skip), outlasted 16 other teams vying for the title. They beat another Bemidji squad in the finals, Team Barnes, edging them by a score of 8-7.

Team Berg also won the Women’s Club Championship in Mapleton in February and took home silver medals from the U18 Nationals in Colorado back in January. They still have two more national events upcoming, including the U21 Nationals in Bismarck, ND from Mar. 30 through Apr. 4.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Bemidji Basketball Generic sqk

03-03-2026

Sports

Bemidji Boys’ Basketball Beats Rogers in Section 8AAAA Quarterfinals

brainerd adapted floor hockey

03-03-2026

Sports

Brainerd Adapted Floor Hockey Wins Back-To-Back State Championships

Bsu Beavers Hockey Generic 2 New Logo Sqk

03-02-2026

Sports

BSU Women’s Hockey’s Season Ends After OT Loss to Wisconsin in Quarterfinals

sophie rylance bsu track and field thumbnail 4

03-02-2026

Sports

BSU Track & Field’s Rylance Wins 1000m at NSIC Indoor Championships