Bemidji’s ‘Take Back The Night’ Event Honors Survivors of Sexual Violence

April is recognized as “sexual assault awareness month,” and the Support Within Reach organization holds an annual ‘Take Back The Night’ event in Bemidji to bring resources to victims of sexual violence in the community.

“Because it happens more often than people realize and people are uncomfortable talking about it, but it needs to be talked about in order to be solved.” said Support Within Reach Development Outreach Coordinator Jaimie Myers, “In order for a prevention to happen, people need to start having conversations around sexual violence.”

In Minnesota, an estimated one in three women and one in six men will experience sexual violence in their lifetime. Support within reach and Bemidji State’s It’s on US organization team up with other sexual violence resource providers for take back the night every April, bringing the difficult conversation around the subject to light while also standing up and supporting victims.

“There’s not really a collective place for people to talk about this, and this gives them that place.” said Myers.

The organization and information tables at the event help provide support resources. But just coming to the event, being around people and creating that sense of community provides support on its own.

“This is one of those events that you really don’t want to have to happen.” said Two Spirit Advocacy’s Arnold Dahl-Wooley, “I think it’s really crucial for us to be with supporting people because sometimes the people that are involved with saying or worse, you know, you really get that ostracization. You know, you feel like you don’t have anybody to come out to. All the entities are here, so please come on over here. We’re all working together to make sure that you stay safe, that our communities stay safe, and in the communities beyond.”

“It’s on us as a community to lift each other up and support each other.” said Bemidji State University’s ‘It’s On Us’ member Dax Anderson, “It’s on us as Americans to stay united and not divided.”

‘Take Back the Night’ is meant to be an empowering event to give victims back their own voice. Support Within Reach and the other organizations present intend to create a safe space that extends far beyond just the one night and to teach people how they can show support for one another in their day to day lives.

“Making sure to check their own biases, and like we have that ‘What were you wearing?’ display here which highlights like, ‘You were dressed a certain way. So that’s why this happened to you.’ And that’s not the case.” said Myers, “People really checking their own biases and stereotypes so that they can treat survivors better. That’s very important.”

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, Support Within Reach has a 24-hour Crisis Hotline at 1 (800) 708-2727 or 1 (866) 747-5008. Resources can also be found through their website at Support Within Reach.