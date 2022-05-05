Bemidji’s Support Within Reach Holds 1st Annual Amazing Race: Supportive Style

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Sexual violence resource center Support Within Reach held its first annual Amazing Race: Supportive Style in Bemidji this past Saturday. Although the weather was not ideal, teams still gathered to raise funds for the organization and show support for the people it helps.

Runners readied their bodies and minds as the countdown began. Then, teams took off on a journey around Bemidji to solve clues and tasks in the event.

Despite the weather, teams were excited to support the non-profit, gearing up in their own unique ways. The seven teams left the start at about 9 AM, making it to well-known areas of Bemidji and Beltrami County, all while helping to bring attention to Support Within Reach and their mission.

Choice Therapy Healing won third place, the Lumberjack Jills took second, and the Choice Therapy Crusaders won the first place prize. Now, Support Within Reach is looking toward next year and how they can improve on the event.

Support Within Reach has an average of about 32 new clients a month throughout the organization, not counting existing ones. By holding fundraisers like the Amazing Race: Supportive Style, the non-profit organization can continue to be a resource for anyone affected by sexual violence.

