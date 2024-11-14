Nov 14, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji’s St. Philip’s School Gives Quilts of Valor to Local Veterans

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Country Kitchen

Bemidji Airport

Hug Hydronics 4 24

Related News

Community

A Search for Answers 1 Year After Mille Lacs Co. Doctor is Killed in Hit-and-Run

Education & Government

Brainerd School Board Decides Not to Ban Cell Phone Use at High School

Community

Annual Stuff-A-Truck Campaign Underway to Support Bemidji Community Food Shelf

Sports

Mike Randolph Plans to Bring Culture of Winning to Northern Lakes Boys’ Hockey