Skip to content
Watch Live
Lakeland PBS
Passport
Donate
News
Donate
Lakeland News
Jun 13, 2025 | By: Sydney Dick
Bemidji’s Splash Xpress Car Wash Hosting ‘Summer of Supporting’ Fundraisers
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Share on Pinterest
Share on Reddit
Share on Email
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Donate Today!
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
Crime
Level 3 Offender Moving to Wadena Later This Month
Education & Government
Highway 210 Construction in Baxter Begins June 16
Business
Brainerd Lakes Safe Ride Offers a Safe Way for People to Get Home
Community
Event Celebrating MN Flag History Happening in Bemidji on Flag Day
Scroll To Top