Bemidji’s South Lake Irving Association Holds 50th Fish Fry for National Night Out

For 50 years, those with the South Lake Irving Association have celebrated public safety and civil servants in the Bemidji neighborhood. Tuesday night was no different.

Neighbors and friends came out to support the community get-together and the National Night Out celebration, recognizing the collaborative work between law enforcement and the public. With the 50th anniversary of the association’s conception, community members young and old recognized the work done to make the South Irving neighborhood a safer area for families.

This partnership between the association and public servants go past the local level, as the South Lake Irving neighborhood was one of thousands of neighborhoods that observed National Night Out this year.

Established as an official national event in 1984, the focus of the National Night Out is collaboration and camaraderie between local public agencies and public organizations such as neighborhood associations and watch groups.

The National Night Out takes place on the first Tuesday of August and originated in the suburbs of Philadelphia. Now, over 16,000 communities recognize and celebrate the event.

