Oct 31, 2024 | By: Lakeland News
Bemidji’s Sanford Center Gearing Up for Halloween Treat Street
Among the events happening for Halloween on Thursday is the Sanford Center’s annual Treat Street in Bemidji.
Local businesses sponsor a table for kids to visit and trick-or-treat at for free. There will be over 20 different tables for people to visit, as well as a bounce house, costume contest, and lots of other Halloween fun.
Organizers say tickets are not available at the door, but can be picked up for free at the following locations:
- Bemidji Woolen Mills
- Bob Lowth Ford
- Evangelical Covenant Church
- First National Bank
- Fozzie’s Smokin BBQ
- Gillett Wellness Center
- HotSpring Hot Tubs
- Lakes Market
- Leech Lake Early Childhood
- Lueken’s Village Foods
- MyBemidji
- Paul Bunyan Sub Shop
- Pets Plus
- Red Lake Retail Center
- Roth RV
- Safari Liquor
- Sintec Audio
- Valvoline
- Visit Bemidji Tourist Info Center
Costumes are strongly encouraged, and doors open at 4 p.m. Updated information can be found at the Treat Street Facebook page.