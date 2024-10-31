Bemidji’s Sanford Center Gearing Up for Halloween Treat Street

Among the events happening for Halloween on Thursday is the Sanford Center’s annual Treat Street in Bemidji.

Local businesses sponsor a table for kids to visit and trick-or-treat at for free. There will be over 20 different tables for people to visit, as well as a bounce house, costume contest, and lots of other Halloween fun.

Organizers say tickets are not available at the door, but can be picked up for free at the following locations:

Bemidji Woolen Mills

Bob Lowth Ford

Evangelical Covenant Church

First National Bank

Fozzie’s Smokin BBQ

Gillett Wellness Center

HotSpring Hot Tubs

Lakes Market

Leech Lake Early Childhood



Lueken’s Village Foods

MyBemidji

Paul Bunyan Sub Shop

Pets Plus

Red Lake Retail Center

Roth RV

Safari Liquor

Sintec Audio

Valvoline

Visit Bemidji Tourist Info Center

Costumes are strongly encouraged, and doors open at 4 p.m. Updated information can be found at the Treat Street Facebook page.