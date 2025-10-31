Bemidji’s Rupp Makes U.S. U18 National Team Roster for 2026 Women’s World Championship

Some exciting news for Bemidji Girls’ Hockey junior forward Bailey Rupp, who was named to the U.S. U18 Women’s World Championship roster earlier today. The WWC is the equivalent of the Men’s World Juniors, and will take place this upcoming January 10-18 in Sydney and Membertou, Nova Scotia.

Rupp is no stranger to competing with USA Hockey, having been invited to several of their camps the past two summers, and playing in a few exhibition games versus Canada, but this will be her first opportunity to play in true international competition.

“It doesn’t feel real, I still can’t believe it,” said Rupp. “[It’s what] anyone has dreamed of it their whole life. To actually be playing for our country, playing for a gold medal, just trying to represent… yeah, it’s pretty surreal.”

“Last year, getting so close to making the team and then not making it, that was kind of like a big like wake up for me,” she continued. “I was like, I actually have a shot. I could do this. So after that, I knew, I wanted to give everything I had to get better and try to make this team. Especially watching them on TV and I was like, ‘that could be me.’ That really got me going and just kind of inspired me and made me want to work for it even harder.”

Rupp is one of 10 Minnesotans to make the 25-player roster. The U.S. has medaled in every IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championship and has played in all but one of the 17 gold-medal games. They have nine gold medals, seven silver medals, and one bronze medal all time.