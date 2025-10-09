Bemidji’s Riewer Joins Local Talent, Commits to BSU for Basketball

BSU men’s basketball has snagged some more local talent. Bemidji High School standout athlete Austin Riewer announced his commitment to play for the Beavers via X (formerly known as Twitter).

Riewer is a 6’7″, 205 lb. power forward that can play down low but also has the ability to shoot from beyond the arc. He is currently a four-sport athlete for the Lumberjacks, also playing soccer, running track, and this year place kicking for the football team.

He joins former Lumberjack Isaac Severts, who will be a junior this year on the BSU men’s basketball team.