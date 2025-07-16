Jul 16, 2025 | By: Sydney Dick

Bemidji’s Reed Olson Tapped as MN State Co-Chair for ‘U.S. Term Limits’

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Valvoline 400x400 3 24

Rachel Hagge Web Ad

schaefers june sale

Related News

Crime

Man Charged with Killing Minnesota Lawmaker Plans to Plead Not Guilty

Community

Brainerd YMCA Approaching 5,000 Meals Served for Summer Youth Meal Program

Arts & Entertainment

Pequot Lakes Kicks Off 87th Annual Bean Hole Days

Business

Paul Bunyan’s Smartphone ‘Found,’ on Display at Bemidji Tourist Info Center