Lakeland PBS

Bemidji’s Rail Corridor Re-development Project Underway

Emma HudziakOct. 19 2021

The future of Bemidji’s rail corridor project was under review this past Monday during a work session with Bemidji City Council to go over redevelopment ideas for Downtown Bemidji.

A few years ago, Sanford Health and Greater Bemidji had proposed that an estimated $27 million wellness center and sports complex be built on the healthcare provider’s campus, but the concept was shelved. As of today, Sanford Health and Kraus-Anderson are working closely with the City of Bemidji to re-visit that concept with the rail corridor project.

Some of the concepts that have been reviewed over the years are some housing projects, whether it’s a mix of affordable housing or higher-end condominiums in the corridor in order to have access to the surrounding businesses.

The rail corridor once belonged to the BNSF Rail Company, and its history included heavy industrial use that has resulted in contamination. Bemidji City Manager Nate Mathews says that the right side of the corridor will hold parking lots over the potential semi-contaminated soil.

For more information on this project, viewers can visit the City of Bemidji’s webpage.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

Greater Bemidji Luring Remote Workers to Relocate to Area with Some Perks

Beltrami County and Sanford Health Break Ground on New Crisis Center

COVID-19 Cases Rise in Beltrami County, Resulting in Fewer Hospital Beds

Few COVID-19 Vaccinated Patients Need Intensive Care

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.