Bemidji’s Rail Corridor Re-development Project Underway

The future of Bemidji’s rail corridor project was under review this past Monday during a work session with Bemidji City Council to go over redevelopment ideas for Downtown Bemidji.

A few years ago, Sanford Health and Greater Bemidji had proposed that an estimated $27 million wellness center and sports complex be built on the healthcare provider’s campus, but the concept was shelved. As of today, Sanford Health and Kraus-Anderson are working closely with the City of Bemidji to re-visit that concept with the rail corridor project.

Some of the concepts that have been reviewed over the years are some housing projects, whether it’s a mix of affordable housing or higher-end condominiums in the corridor in order to have access to the surrounding businesses.

The rail corridor once belonged to the BNSF Rail Company, and its history included heavy industrial use that has resulted in contamination. Bemidji City Manager Nate Mathews says that the right side of the corridor will hold parking lots over the potential semi-contaminated soil.

For more information on this project, viewers can visit the City of Bemidji’s webpage.

