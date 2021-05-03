Lakeland PBS

Bemidji’s Paul Bunyan Requires Emergency Maintenance After Arm Nearly Dislocates

Betsy Melin — May. 3 2021

Bemidji’s Paul Bunyan statue is in a sling today after his arm was almost dislocated from his body after a crack formed around his sleeve. The first priority was to ensure Paul’s arm wouldn’t go anywhere.

Plans to do major conservation work on both Paul and Babe were already made for later this month, but today’s damage might speed up the process.

Maintenance has been a long time coming for both of the Bemidji statues, but for Mr. Bunyan himself especially. For the time being, the first priority is ensuring the safety of the duo and for any visitors to the icons.

For now, Paul’s arm has been secured with four straps, two crisscrossing his arm and torso, and two attaching his leg to a support beam that has been placed under his hand. Bemidji Parks and Recreation staff hopes to have the statue evaluated by professional conservation teams as soon as possible.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

“One Vegetable, One Community” Names Leafy Greens Vegetable of the Year

Bemidji Community Food Shelf Introduces Mobile ShelfSaver Project

Bemidji Area Arts Endowment Fund Open For Grant Applications

Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce to Host Annual Awards of Excellence

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.