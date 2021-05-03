Bemidji’s Paul Bunyan Requires Emergency Maintenance After Arm Nearly Dislocates

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bemidji’s Paul Bunyan statue is in a sling today after his arm was almost dislocated from his body after a crack formed around his sleeve. The first priority was to ensure Paul’s arm wouldn’t go anywhere.

Plans to do major conservation work on both Paul and Babe were already made for later this month, but today’s damage might speed up the process.

Maintenance has been a long time coming for both of the Bemidji statues, but for Mr. Bunyan himself especially. For the time being, the first priority is ensuring the safety of the duo and for any visitors to the icons.

For now, Paul’s arm has been secured with four straps, two crisscrossing his arm and torso, and two attaching his leg to a support beam that has been placed under his hand. Bemidji Parks and Recreation staff hopes to have the statue evaluated by professional conservation teams as soon as possible.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today