Bemidji’s Paul and Babe Ready to Welcome Visitors for Summer

Lakeland News — May. 28 2021

After weeks of scraping, patching, filling, and painting, Bemidji’s dynamic duo are ready to welcome visitors for the summer.

Jensen Conservation wrapped up their work on Paul Bunyan and his trusty pal Babe the Blue Ox on Friday. Extensive work has been done over the past few weeks to make repairs to Babe and to re-attach Paul’s broken arm.

The final finishing touches of paint were added Friday afternoon, just in time for the two iconic statues to welcome everyone to Bemidji for Memorial Day Weekend.

