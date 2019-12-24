Bemidji’s Outdoor Ice Rinks Are Now Open

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Grab your ice skates and your friends, because Bemidji’s outdoor ice rinks are officially open for the season.

Both ice rinks at City Park and Nymore Park opened on Thursday and have since been filled with skaters. The ice rinks provide a good chance for people to get outside and have fun, and the Bemidji Parks & Recreation Department tries to maintain the ice rinks daily.

“During the mornings, a lot of times during the week, our crews are out flooding the rinks on a daily basis. So, we do our best to maintain them and keep the ice looking good, which may be a challenge over the next week as temperatures are getting above freezing and we’re seeing a lot of use. We had almost 200 people at the rinks over the last day or so,” said Marcia Larson, Bemidji Parks & Recreation Director.

The ice rinks are open on non-school days from noon to 8 p.m. Normal timings for weekdays once school is back in session is 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today