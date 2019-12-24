Lakeland PBS

Bemidji’s Outdoor Ice Rinks Are Now Open

Malaak KhattabDec. 23 2019

Grab your ice skates and your friends, because Bemidji’s outdoor ice rinks are officially open for the season.

Both ice rinks at City Park and Nymore Park opened on Thursday and have since been filled with skaters. The ice rinks provide a good chance for people to get outside and have fun, and the Bemidji Parks & Recreation Department tries to maintain the ice rinks daily.

“During the mornings, a lot of times during the week, our crews are out flooding the rinks on a daily basis. So, we do our best to maintain them and keep the ice looking good, which may be a challenge over the next week as temperatures are getting above freezing and we’re seeing a lot of use. We had almost 200 people at the rinks over the last day or so,” said Marcia Larson, Bemidji Parks & Recreation Director.

The ice rinks are open on non-school days from noon to 8 p.m. Normal timings for weekdays once school is back in session is 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Malaak Khattab

By — Malaak Khattab

News Reporter

Related Posts

New Bemidji Area Chamber Of Commerce Executive Director Ready To Get Started

Bemidji Super 8 Offering Free Rooms This Christmas For Those Visiting Loved Ones In Tough Situations

Watermark Art Center In Bemidji Lets Families Create Art Together

Bemidji Woman Dies In Highway 2 Crash Near Bemidji

Latest Stories

New Bemidji Area Chamber Of Commerce Executive Director Ready To Get Started

Posted on Dec. 23 2019

Bemidji Super 8 Offering Free Rooms This Christmas For Those Visiting Loved Ones In Tough Situations

Posted on Dec. 23 2019

Republican Dave Hughes Hoping 3rd Time's the Charm In Bid For 7th Congressional District

Posted on Dec. 23 2019

Watermark Art Center In Bemidji Lets Families Create Art Together

Posted on Dec. 23 2019

Crossing Arts Alliance Holds Class on Making Krumkake Cookies

Posted on Dec. 23 2019

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.