Bemidji’s Old Union Station Restaurant Renovated Into New Thrift Store

What used to be known as downtown Bemidji’s old train station, and then the Union Station restaurant, has been purchased by new owners and is now open as Union Station Thrift.

Owners Rebecca and Mark Wilkowski found the property for sale last summer when they were searching for a storage property for Mark’s other business, Books N More, last summer. Rebecca says that with her husband’s business having a thrift store vibe, their new business is somewhat of an extension of that.

The building itself has been around since 1911 and has roughly 5,000 square feet of retail space. Though it has been re-gutted various times throughout the years, the owners worked hard to keep most of Union Station’s original aesthetics, including the trimming, doors, and the nostalgic glass windows that many remember.

Rebecca says that once a month, her business will be donating 10% of their gross sales to various non-profit or charity organizations around Bemidji.

Union Station Thrift opened their doors on April 18th and are accepting drop-off donations from the community. More information on business hours and event updates can be found on their Facebook page.

