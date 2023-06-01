Bemidji’s Northern Elementary Sends Students Off in Style at End of School Year

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Wednesday marked the final day of the year for Bemidji Area Schools, and for students at Northern Elementary School, this meant boarding the buses in style.

Along with heartfelt goodbyes from their teachers, songs were performed live to bid the year and students farewell. Songs like “School’s Out” and “See You in September” filled the air.

Even though the students may not have recognized all the songs played, teachers wanted the final day to be a special occasion for the kids.

“We just wanted to send the kids off with a band and send them into the summer with a good feeling about school,” said Northern Elementary music teacher Bob McKeown. “A lot of smiles on the faces, a lot of tears from some kids and teachers and a lot of sweet goodbyes.”

The teachers hope to make this an annual event for the final day of school. They also hope to play during other special occasions, like around the winter holidays.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today