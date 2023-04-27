Lakeland PBS

Bemidji’s “No Mow May” Initiative Aims for Growth in 2nd Year

Mary BalstadApr. 27 2023

A grassroots effort is looking to grow for its second year in Bemidji. The “No Mow May” initiative has residents take part by not mowing their lawns to let grass grow and support pollinators.

With April showers bringing May flowers, what do May flowers bring? Pollinators. From the bees to the butterflies, “No Mow May” supports these early pollinators by allowing important food sources like dandelions and violets to grow.

While the main goal of the program is to help early season pollinators, not cutting the grass for a month could help one’s lawn in other ways. Bemidji Parks and Recreation Director Marcia Larson says that allowing the grass to grow can help its root system create a base for long-term nutrients. Through this base, future lawns can withstand harsh conditions like droughts.

Although the signs for “No Mow May” will only be up for the month, the initiative to help seasonal pollinators can last for the whole summer. Bemidji State University Sustainability Director Erika Bailey-Johnson says having a plot of land dedicated to letting grass grow or planting flowers that support pollinators can be the first step to helping the environment.

People can pre-register at the Tourist Information Center or online at the city of Bemidji’s website. “No Mow May” will officially start on May 1st and go until the 31st.

By — Mary Balstad

