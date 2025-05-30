Bemidji’s New Day Center Hosts Ground Blessing for Community Culture Garden

A ground blessing ceremony was held Thursday at the New Day Center in Bemidji for their upcoming community culture garden.

The Nameless Coalition for the Homeless and BI-CAP teamed up for the project and have been planning it for nearly a year. Thanks to a grant from the Northwest Minnesota Foundation, the garden will be nearly one quarter of an acre and host a number of different plants, medicines, and foods.

“We’re gonna be planting traditional Anishinaabe medicines like tobacco, dogwood, sage, and sweetgrass,” explained Nameless Coalition for the Homeless Executive Director Reed Olson. “In addition to that, we’ll be planting a lot of ready to eat veggies. So like, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchini, melons, things that people can pick and eat where you don’t need any further processing, you don’t need heat or water or anything to—you can just grab them and go.”

Master gardeners from Beltrami County and the local Boys and Girls Club both donated edible plants and veggies to fill the garden, Sanford Behavioral Health gave tobacco plants, and the rest of the garden will be filled in by the Coalition and other community donations.

The traditional Anishinaabe medicines that will be planted in the garden are considered as important as the foods.

“A lot of people are disconnected from their culture and having those cultural touchstones, those connections, really help ground people,” said Olson. “I think it’s really healing for people to rediscover their their cultural roots and have access to their culture. And so this is just a small step in doing that, and it’s a great educational piece as well as a connection to culture.”

The tilling and planting of seeds and plants started Friday, but the effort to finish and upkeep the garden will be a long-term effort.