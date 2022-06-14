Lakeland PBS

Bemidji’s Natural Playground Moves Onto Phase 2

Mary BalstadJun. 14 2022

The natural playground at North Country Park in Bemidji will move onto its second phase after two important items on the city council’s agenda were passed last week.

The park, originally built with financial assistance from Bemidji’s Rotary Club, was completed in August 2021. The city council needed to consider and approve the revised memorandum of understanding between the Rotary Club and the Parks and Recreation department. This approval would allow the two entities to move onto the second and final stage of the natural playscapes project. This stage is called “Fallen Timbers” and will hopefully be accomplished this year.

The city council unanimously approved the revised memorandum as well as the services amendment with Learning Landscapes Designs.

The Parks and Recreation Department was also presented with the Minnesota Recreation and Parks Association Award of Excellence for the natural playground earlier that night.

