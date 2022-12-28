Bemidji’s Nameless Coalition for the Homeless to Hold “Home for the Holidays” Fundraiser

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

For almost 10 years, Bemidji’s Nameless Coalition for the Homeless has served the community through the use its shelters, and now, the organization is encouraging the community to give back with their upcoming fundraiser which will be held this Friday, December 30th.

“We survive entirely off of grants, donations, charitable giving, so this time of the year is a great time to reach out to people.” explained Nameless Coalition for the Homeless Executive Director, Reed Olson.

The event, titled, “Home for the Holidays,” will be held at Brigid’s Pub and will boast a number of activities, such as live music and a silent auction.

“We’re going to have a bunch of local musicians come that are volunteering their time to come and perform and have some fun and support the cause.” said Olson, “And then we also have some local businesses that are contributing some items for silent auction, we also have a bunch of wonderful stuff from local artists in that silent auction”

According to The Nameless Coalition, the upcoming event is meant to provide funding for two primary efforts.

“As far as the fundraising goes, we have a, kind of, two-tiered plan of attack here with the funds we’re going to be raising. Some of it is going to be going towards operational costs because we now have two buildings instead of just one.” explained Olson, “Its just a much bigger operation, we’re serving many more people a day and have a lot more going on.”

The other goal of the fundraiser is to gain money necessary to make several important renovations to the organization’s New Day Center.

“We need to put in a wheelchair lift, we need to put in showers, laundry facilities, make the bathrooms ADA compliant, and it’s gonna be expensive.” said Olson.

Hopefully, an event like this will be able to provide the New Day Center, and the Nameless Coalition as a whole, with the opportunity to continue its growth.

“It’s a great event, it should be lots of fun, lots of good music, lots of good food, lots of good fellowship, come on out, see your friends and help us out.” suggested Olson.

As mentioned, “Home for the Holidays,” is set to take place at Brigid’s Pub from 7:30 p.m. until 11:30 p.m.

