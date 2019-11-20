Bemidji’s Mostad, Hess Brothers Commit To Continuing Athletic Careers In College

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Three Bemidji athletes put pen to paper on Tuesday as they officially committed to continue their athletic careers.

Gage Mostad signed to run cross country at the University of North Dakota. Mostad ran in three state tournaments with the Jacks and says he put in a lot of work over the past two summers to reach his goal of running D1.

“Well, I always kinda hoped through middle school, ‘oh, I want to run Division I,’ but at that point, it’s just kind of like a dream. It’s really exciting, it’s taking a lot of weight off my chest, don’t have to worry about the decision anymore,” said Mostad.

The Hess brothers have dominated the soccer fields in Bemidji for years, and now, Silas and Ben are headed to Colorado Christian University, a Division II school just outside of Denver. They didn’t specifically always set out to play at the same school, but it always seemed in the cards.

“It’s funny ‘cause we never really talked about it, we never really said, ‘oh yeah, let’s go to the same school,’ but we just always kind of assumed that we would go to the same school just because we’ve always done everything together, I guess,” said Silas.

“Definitely a lot to do with our faith – Colorado Christian University is a really Christ-based university and we’re really excited about that, so we definitely we felt like God was leading us there and we prayed a lot about it,” added Ben.