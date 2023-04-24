Lakeland PBS

Bemidji’s Kingdom Builders Christian School Assists Ruby’s Pantry with Food Pack

Justin OthoudtApr. 24 2023

Ruby’s Pantry made its monthly pop-up stop in Bemidji on Wednesday, April 19th to distribute food to those in need. This time, several students from Kingdom Builders Christian School assisted in the packing of food.

The day saw about 20 students and several staff members from the school assist the pantry as part of a weekly service program the school offers to encourage supporting one’s community.

“I’d like to say that it’s really something different, but this is every day. These guys they just work like this, they love it,” explained Kingdom Builders Christian School principal and founder Jon Ness. “It’s just what we do, we’re trying to really serve our community and we’re trying to really reach out and just be out there doing what we can do to help.”

Students from Kingdom Builders regularly assist the Bemidji area as part of the school’s mission statement to provide hands-on experiences in addition to academic learning.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Justin Othoudt

Related Posts

Beltrami County History Center Receives Life-Saving Defibrillator from Sheriff’s Office

Final Preparations Being Made for GigaZone Gaming Championship and TechXpo

Bemidji School Board Discusses Reductions to Programs and Positions at Area Schools

15 Years After Opening, Northern Dental Access Center Sees Continuous Need for Affordable Rural Care

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.