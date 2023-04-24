Bemidji’s Kingdom Builders Christian School Assists Ruby’s Pantry with Food Pack

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ruby’s Pantry made its monthly pop-up stop in Bemidji on Wednesday, April 19th to distribute food to those in need. This time, several students from Kingdom Builders Christian School assisted in the packing of food.

The day saw about 20 students and several staff members from the school assist the pantry as part of a weekly service program the school offers to encourage supporting one’s community.

“I’d like to say that it’s really something different, but this is every day. These guys they just work like this, they love it,” explained Kingdom Builders Christian School principal and founder Jon Ness. “It’s just what we do, we’re trying to really serve our community and we’re trying to really reach out and just be out there doing what we can do to help.”

Students from Kingdom Builders regularly assist the Bemidji area as part of the school’s mission statement to provide hands-on experiences in addition to academic learning.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today