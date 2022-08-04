Bemidji’s Jackson Fogelson Competing in U.S. Kids Golf World Championship

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jackson Fogelson, a 10-year-old golfer from Bemidji, will be competing against some of the best youth golf talent in the world at the U.S. Kids Golf World Championship.

The tournament tees off on Wednesday at historic Pinehurst Golf Course in Pinehurst, North Carolina and goes all week long.

Fogelson has been golfing since he was three years old and started playing in tournaments since 2019. He was able to qualify for the U.S. Kids Golf World Championship and will be competing in the boys 10-year-old division.

Fogelson hopes to one day earn a scholarship to play golf at Arizona State and go pro. His first tee time in the U.S. Kids Golf World Championship will be at 8:42 A.M. on Thursday, August 4th.