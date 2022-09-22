Lakeland PBS

Bemidji’s Housing Matters to be Recognized by Minnesota DHS For Outstanding Efforts

Justin OthoudtSep. 22 2022

Bemidji’s Housing Matters will be receiving a Commissioner’s Circle of Excellence Award on behalf of the Minnesota Department of Human Services for the organization’s outstanding work in addressing the community’s housing crisis.

An official award presentation will be held in Bemidji on Tuesday, September 27th. Housing Matters will be the first of seven human service organizations to receive the award this year.

Beginning in 2012, the DHS offers this award to honor significant efforts in human services. The award is given to human service organizations who help to address and combat critical needs in any given Minnesota community.

