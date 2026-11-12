Bemidji’s Hope House Hosting 46-Hour-Long Fundraiser for 46th Anniversary

Hope House in Bemidji has day services for community members who have serious and persistent mental illness in an effort to provide them a space where they can retain individuality in the least restrictive setting. The organization is celebrating its 46th year serving the Bemidji area with a 46-46-46 fundraiser.

A similar fundraiser has been held since the 40th anniversary, with this year’s goal being $10,000. This year, Hope House also has an anonymous donor who plans to match dollar for dollar the amount raised by the community.

The money raised will go towards all programming and services not funded by grants and outside sources.

“Most people listening to this either have experienced or are experiencing a mental illness or of a family member or a friend or someone who they know,” said Hope House volunteer and Board Chair Jim Aakhus. “This helps support those folks who are suffering with the more severe and chronic illness, where there aren’t cures yet for schizophrenia or manic depression. There’s not a cure for diabetes, there’s not a cure for Parkinson’s disease, but they’re all treatable illnesses. And so, this program helps support folks to maintain their wellness and the independent living and to minimize their getting worse and then having to be hospitalized.”

The fundraiser will last for 46 hours, starting at 2 PM on Wednesday, Nov. 11 and running through noon this Friday, Nov. 13. Donations of any size can be made online or by mailing in checks.