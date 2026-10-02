Oct 1, 2026 | By: Ryan Fleming

Bemidji’s Headwaters Music & Arts Gets Ready for October Open Mic Night

sonny johnson cg ns

Bemidji’s Sonny Johnson will be the featured performer at the next Headwaters Music & Arts Open Mic Night on Friday, Oct. 2.

Headwaters Music & Arts in Bemidji is getting ready for its October Open Mic Night, where performers of all ages and experience levels will get their own 10-15 minutes to share what they can do.

This month’s event will be on Friday, Oct. 2, with registration open at 6:30 p.m. and performances starting at 7. Tomorrow’s lineup also brings a familiar local sound into the spotlight, with Bemidji musician Sonny Johnson being this month’s featured performer.

The Open Mic Night series continues on the first Friday of every month through June of next year, with a different featured performer at each event.

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