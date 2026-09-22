Bemidji’s Harmony Food Co-op Kicks Off Autumn With Annual Harvest Fair

With temperatures dropping and apple and pumpkin season upon northern Minnesota, Harmony Food Co-op in Bemidji kicked off autumn last Tuesday with its annual Harvest Fair. The event helped connect farmers with the community.

“We want to make sure that we’re able to sustain, as a community, our needs as much as we can with local produce and from local farmers,” explained Colleen Bakken, general manager of Harmony Food Co-op.

This year’s fair featured 15 vendors, more than Harmony has ever had before. The entire west side of the parking lot was focused on produce vendors, with the other side showcasing handmade items like spices and soaps.

“It feels really good that it’s getting bigger and there’s more of a response from the community,” said Jessica Tollefson, Harmony’s marketing manager. “I really love that the other local farmers that we don’t have in the store, that they get space to meet people and greet people. And it just gives them another layer of just being with the community.”

The Harvest Fair not only creates a place for vendors to just sell their products, but a space where farmers and community members can interact face to face.

“A lot of different ways in which we engage in our society today is through devices, through email, through texting, through all of that. And there’s a space between us,” Bakken said. “What happens when there’s, the only space between us is you and I looking at each other and communicating? We figure out answers to problems, we figure out ways to make our community better just by being present together.”

“When you’re connected to your food, you’re connected to your land, you’re connected to your community, right?” added New North Farmer Brian Ingmire, a vendor at the event. “So everything kind of gets woven together. We live in a world where everything, you don’t know for sure where it comes from, and because of that, there’s not a lot of responsibility, not a lot of accountability built into that here. But when you’re looking at your farmer, and you’re asking them about the things that they’re growing and they’re handing you food to eat and they’re talking to you about how to prepare it, how to use it, how they use it at home, what they do with it, there’s a lot of beautiful connections that are made there.”

The fair ended the afternoon with live music and kids’ activities such as face and pumpkin painting, providing an atmosphere for all ages.