Bemidji’s Great River Rescue Lowers Adoption Fees for Dogs

As inflation hikes up prices for consumers, and with a number of dogs up for adoption, Great River Rescue of Bemidji has temporarily dropped the cost of its adoption fees from $225 to $100 to open more kennels and hopefully find homes for these four-legged friends.

Great River Rescue executive director Brandon Mustful states the national trend of a lack of interest in dog adoptions is due to different factors, from the costs of taking care of a pet to one’s personal preference. People may enter a shelter looking for an already trained pet, but may not find exactly what they’re looking for.

Although shelters do their best to accommodate the potential pets, the rough circumstances of staying in a kennel can have adverse affects on an animal, such as an onset of anxiety, stress, or fear.

Of the 10 kennels at the Great River Rescue, nine are occupied. The shelter usually keeps one open in case they need to temporarily house a dog.

The adoption fee special at the Great River Rescue will go until October 15th. More information can be found at the shelter’s website.

