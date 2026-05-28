May 28, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji’s Grace Wilder Announces Candidacy for City Council At-Large Seat

grace wilder cg ns

Grace Wilder (Contributed)

We have more information on the latest candidate to run in the upcoming Bemidji City Council At-Large election.

Grace Wilder has officially filed for that election. According to a press release, Wilder serves as Digital Organizing Manager at HeadCount, a nonpartisan non-profit that drives voter registration and civic participation through entertainment and culture. She is also a volunteer DJ at Northern Community Radio – KAXE/KBXE.

Others who have filed for the At-Large seat include incumbent Audrey Thayer and former Ward 3 city councilor Ron Johnson. We’ll take a closer look at the candidates and the issues important to them closer to the election.

The filing period for candidates opened up on May 19 and runs until Jun. 2.

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