Bemidji’s Grace Wilder Announces Candidacy for City Council At-Large Seat

We have more information on the latest candidate to run in the upcoming Bemidji City Council At-Large election.

Grace Wilder has officially filed for that election. According to a press release, Wilder serves as Digital Organizing Manager at HeadCount, a nonpartisan non-profit that drives voter registration and civic participation through entertainment and culture. She is also a volunteer DJ at Northern Community Radio – KAXE/KBXE.

Others who have filed for the At-Large seat include incumbent Audrey Thayer and former Ward 3 city councilor Ron Johnson. We’ll take a closer look at the candidates and the issues important to them closer to the election.

The filing period for candidates opened up on May 19 and runs until Jun. 2.