Bemidji’s Gish, Brainerd’s Riffle Among Area Football Players on All-Star Roster

Bemidji’s Miles Gish and Brainerd’s Sawyer Riffle were among six area football players who made the North’s roster for the 52nd annual Minnesota High School All-Star Game.

Gish finished the season with nearly 1,000 yards rushing, 169 yards receiving, and nine total touchdowns for the Lumberjacks. Riffle, a UND commit who handled punting and kicking duties for the Warriors, averaged 43.5 yards per punt and scored 32 points on field goals and PATs.

Defensive back Colbe Tappe from Staples-Motley, wide receiver Tanner Stech from Mahnomen/Waubun, linebacker Oliver Spahn from Grand Rapids, and Earl Brown from Pillager also made the roster. Staples-Motley head coach Drew Potter will serve as an assistant coach for the game, which is being held Saturday, December 13 at U.S. Bank Stadium. Kick-off is at 1 p.m.