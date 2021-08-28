Lakeland PBS

Bemidji’s First-Ever Pride Celebration Planned for Saturday

Betsy Melin — Aug. 27 2021

This Saturday, August 28, there will be a Bemidji pride celebration held at Rail River Folk School. This will be the first pride celebration of its kind in the Bemidji area.

There will be two parts to the Saturday celebration. The first events will start at 1 PM and include family-friendly activities and games. Starting at 7 PM, there will be adult-oriented events including a live band and a drag show for those 18 and older and a dance party for those 21 and older. The organizers hope to bring the area’s LGBT community together.

Tickets for the event will be $10 and can be purchased at the door.

