Bemidji’s ‘First City of Lights’ Foundation Unveils Record-Breaking Christmas Display

The Bemidji ‘First City of Lights Foundation’ is known to display some of the most unique and ambitious Christmas displays. This year will be no different, as ‘Captain Christmas’ himself, Josh Peterson, unveiled what’s in store for this upcoming Christmas season.

In case you haven’t been through Bemidji during the Christmas season, ‘The First City of Lights Foundation’ is known for lighting up the downtown area with tons of lights and always has a special project for one specific display, including last year when they displayed the 58 and a half foot ‘Paul Bunyan Christmas Pixel Tree’. This year however plans to add more than just an innovative display.

“This is also a year of change for the City of Lights.” says the ‘First City of Lights Foundation’ Executive Director, Josh Peterson, said, “For the first time ever, the entire park of Library and Albany parks will both be illuminated in all LED lights for the first time ever that will be reused, so no more cutting lights out of the trees, all 100% LED lights that will be reused over the coming years. That is an exciting addition and an opportunity for us to do what’s right. Sustainability wise, but also just to make Bemidji a brighter and better place overall.”

And on ‘National Leon’ Day, June 25th, which marks the official half-way point to Christmas, The Foundation unveiled what will be there display for this upcoming Christmas season.

The larger-than-life giftbox will be a 20 foot, by 20 foot, by 30 foot immersive, walk-through, illuminated, digital display. Which will also be the first display that is locally built through a new partnership with ‘Bemidji Steel’ and ‘Light Up the Night Productions’.

“We’re proud to be bringing that business to Bemidji Steel and hopefully an ongoing partnership that will be ongoing for many years to come with light up the night Productions.” adds Peterson.

This display will showcase 14 thousand pixels and will be situated on the North-Side of the Tourist Information Center featuring 16-foot doorways. The bow alone, on top of the gift, will be at least 10-feet-long!

“So this display is actually the largest of its kind in the world, according to ‘Light Up the Night Productions’.” says Peterson, “Last year we had the addition of the LED Pixel Tree, which was the largest of its kind in the Midwest. And so we took the idea of using pixels that are programable, but to also add that with something that’s immersive, last year we added the giving ornaments of dreams by hills courtesy of ‘Hill’s Plumbing and Heating’, and that was an experience where people actually got to go into a display while taking the combination of both. What we have with the pixel tree and with what we had developed with the giving ornament to dreams. This is something on a world class scale.”

The estimated 850, 000 will be illuminated during the 28th annual ‘First City if Lights – Night We Light Celebration’ on Friday, November 29th.