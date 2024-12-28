Bemidji’s First City of Lights Foundation Announces ‘Tour of Homes’ Winners

While some people are starting to take down their holiday decor, there’s still time to enjoy some of the best displays in the Bemidji area. The First City of Lights Foundation Tour of Homes recently announced its winners for the 2024 season.

The Judge’s Choice was awarded to the home on 5252 Elmwood Court NE in Bemidji, with second place being awarded to the home at 23567 398th Street in Laporte. Rounding out the top three was a home at 4508 Waville Road NE in Bemidji.

The People’s Choice was awarded to the home featuring gingerbread men and multiple video projections located at 1003 15th Street NW in Bemidji.

Homes on the tour will be illuminated from 5 until 10 p.m. each night through January 1st.