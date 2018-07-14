Lakeland PBS
Bemidji’s Federal Building Will Soon Sit Empty

Josh Peterson
Jul. 13 2018
A landmark downtown Bemidji building is about to be abandoned once a new Bureau of Indian Affairs and Indian Health Services building is constructed on the northwest side of the city.

The Federal Building in downtown Bemidji was constructed in 1960 and houses the General Services Administration along with the Bureau of Indian Affairs and Indian Health Services.

According to the G.S.A., they have entered into a lease contract with the two agencies for 15 years worth $13.47 million.

The two groups will be constructing a new building in Bemidji’s Technology Park located at Boring Court and Power Drive northwest.

The long-term lease will begin with construction, and that schedule is still being finalized.

The G.S.A determined that a leased facility was the most cost effective solution to meet the needs of their partners.

The G.S.A. will dispose of the current federal building.

Under the agency’s disposal process, the property will be offered to other federal agencies, homeless assistance groups, and state and local units of government.

If no government agencies want the space, the building will be put up for public auction.

