Bemidji’s Evette Morgan to Play Softball at Chipola College

Nathan Green
Nov. 15 2018
Wednesday was National Signing Day, and pen was put to paper across the area as local high schoolers announced their choices for where to go to college. Bemidji’s Evette Morgan will continue her academic and athletic career by playing softball at Chipola College down in Florida. Chipola is a Division I Junior College, and Morgan says that once she arrived, she knew that’s where she wanted to play.

The Indians have one of the most successful softball programs in the country: they’ve won two national championships in the past 11 years, most recently in 2015. Morgan says that their strong history initially drew her to the school.

