Bemidji’s Economy on the Rise After June 21 Storm, Say Business, Economic Leaders

Bemidji was the host of the BankIn Minnesota Convention last week. Regional economists sat down with local business leaders to discuss the economy of Bemidji and how much the June 21 storm has affected it.

Many of those leaders say that the economy is actually doing quite well, and in some cases, better than other places in the state. Economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis say what has made that possible is how quickly the community came together to rebuild and recover.

“Sounds like tourism has been decent,” said Ron Writz, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis Regional Outreach Director. “Obviously, you had the big storm up here, and I don’t think that did anything good for tourism up here. By the same token, I was really encouraged, frankly, about how positive people were. Despite that storm, things still seem to be doing pretty well.”

He continued, “What we see in a lot of the data is the places that are growing are going to succeed in getting more workers because there’s lots of jobs out there still. Now, maybe not everyone wants to move up here, but because you have a lot of travelers, you have a lot of people coming up, it does put you on the radar for more people and that’s a good thing.”

Wirtz recognizes that without FEMA funding, recovery efforts for those affected by the derecho just got a bit more expensive, which could delay the cleanup even further. He says there is still a lot of uncertainty related to tariffs and other factors when it comes to the state and national economy, but he’s confident the certainty will return.

“What happens when uncertainty happens is, a business is going to pull in its arms a little bit to protect itself,” Wirtz explained. “It’s not going to maybe make those investments that it otherwise would if it had more certainty. So I am pretty confident if we can get a little bit more certainty in general about current economic conditions, I actually see the potential for growth.”

Wirtz says that Bemidji’s employment rate and economy are all currently on the rise, despite how the state and national economy are trending in the other direction.