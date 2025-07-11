Bemidji’s Diamond Point Park Closed to Public for Debris & Tree Cleanup

With crews working to continue debris and tree pickup around the Bemidji area, the Bemidji Police Department is urging the public to stay out of Diamond Point Park while it is closed for disaster cleanup.

According to a Facebook post from the police department, cleanup crews have had to deal with foot traffic going around the closed gates or caution tape. People going into the park are slowing or halting the crew’s ability to safely remove trees in order to work towards getting the park reopened.

There is no set date on when Diamond Point Park will be open again, but for now it is completely closed for the public to keep everyone safe during the cleanup process.