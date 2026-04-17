Bemidji’s Dan Rogers Announces Candidacy for MN Senate District 2

A Bemidji man has announced his candidacy for the Minnesota Senate District 2 seat to represent the Democratic-Farmer-Labor party.

According to a campaign press release, Dan R. Rogers is a longtime teacher, farmer, and community leader, having served as a board member for the MN Youth Soccer Association and coached youth soccer in Bemidji for 15 years. He says he’s stepping forward to champion affordability and opportunity for families across the district.

“Our constitution and democracy are only as strong as our commitment to preserving them,” he said in a statement. “The opportunity to represent the citizens of this district is both a great challenge and a great privilege. I am committed to being a strong advocate for our community.”

Rogers, who is currently a director with the Hubbard County DFL, says his campaign is committed to addressing key concerns impacting families in District 2, such as childcare, healthcare, housing, and the escalating cost of living.

Republican Steve Green is the current District 2 Senator and is in his first term. Previously, he served in the Minnesota House of Representatives for 10 years.